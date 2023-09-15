Enlighten Me: Scouting a potential move to FBS for University of Delaware football
The University of Delaware’s football program has a long history of tradition and success, but there’s growing speculation that the Blue Hens could soon move up from its longstanding spot in the lower Football Championship Subdivision to join the major college Football Bowl Subdivision.
In this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini about the potential move and its implications.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with sportswriter Kevin Tresolini about UD football's potential move to FBS