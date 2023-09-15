© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Enlighten Me: Scouting a potential move to FBS for University of Delaware football

By Tom Byrne
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
The University of Delaware may be eyeing a move up in college football competition.
Donna McBride
/
University of Delaware
The University of Delaware’s football program has a long history of tradition and success, but there’s growing speculation that the Blue Hens could soon move up from its longstanding spot in the lower Football Championship Subdivision to join the major college Football Bowl Subdivision.

In this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini about the potential move and its implications.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with sportswriter Kevin Tresolini about UD football's potential move to FBS

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
