A conversation with 2024 gubernatorial candidate Matt Meyer

By Tom Byrne
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
Two-term New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer speaking at an ARPA Equity Announcement.
Just under a year from now, Delaware will hold its 2024 Primary elections and one of the races expected to draw a lot of attention is the race for Governor.

Earlier this week, Democratic Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced her bid for the office. But first in the race was another Democrat, two-term New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, who announced his run in early June.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Meyer to discuss his decision to run and some key issues.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with Matt Meyer about his bid for Governor

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
