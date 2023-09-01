Examining food insecurity and nutrition in schools

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with UD professor Allison Karpyn about food insecurity and nutrition in schools Listen • 11:54

Food insecurity is worsening in Delaware.

The Food Bank of Delaware reports a 76% increase in people served since last fall. This is caused by a variety of issues - including worsening inflation and the loss of emergency food benefits, which affected about 125,000 Delawareans.

For some children, school is their most reliable source of food.

“It seems hard to believe that you would have a group of children, for example, that really went home to nothing and relied 100% on the meals that they were being served at school, school breakfast and school lunch. But it really is quite a reality for many children across the state,” said Allison Karpyn, co-director of the Center for Research in Education and Social Policy at the University of Delaware.

Not only are school lunches reliable, they are also tailored to the needs of growing children- providing meals and snacks with high nutritional values, like fresh fruit.

There are signs that indicate a child may not have access to regular, nutritious meals.

“Some ways that it plays out in schools is we see children who don't have enough food acting out, not being able to concentrate, their grades suffer. And they might actually be labeled as children who are struggling academically, but when in reality they may really have issues with food insecurity,” explained Karpyn, adding kids may also suffer from abdominal pain, sluggishness, and poor mental health.

Eight states are responding to the growing need for a reliable food source by permanently offering free meals to all students, regardless of family income. But Delaware is not one of them.

Despite talks last spring, Delaware has not moved on legislation to make school meals free for all students.

