Widener Delaware Law School dean Todd Clark talks new role, challenges ahead
Widener University Delaware Law School recently named Todd Clark as its new dean.
Clark previously served as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor of law at St. Thomas University College of Law in Florida. He replaces Rod Smolla as dean, stepping in just as the school gets some fresh competition from the newly-launched Wilmington University School of Law.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down this week with Clark to discuss his new role.
