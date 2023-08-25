© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Green

Widener Delaware Law School dean Todd Clark talks new role, challenges ahead

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Widener University Delaware Law School's new dean Todd Clark previously served as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor of law at St. Thomas University College of Law in Florida.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
Widener University Delaware Law School's new dean Todd Clark previously served as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor of law at St. Thomas University College of Law in Florida.

Widener University Delaware Law School recently named Todd Clark as its new dean.

Clark previously served as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor of law at St. Thomas University College of Law in Florida. He replaces Rod Smolla as dean, stepping in just as the school gets some fresh competition from the newly-launched Wilmington University School of Law.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down this week with Clark to discuss his new role.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with Todd Clark about his new role as dean of Widener University Delaware Law School

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon