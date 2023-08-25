The Green – August 25, 2023

Delaware takes the lead on teaching media literacy

Schools are increasingly focusing on teaching media literacy.

In an era where information abounds across digital platforms making it easier for misinformation to be widely disseminated, teaching kids how to identify accurate, factual information and news is critical. Delaware is actually ahead of the curve on this issue after passing legislation in 2022 mandating media literacy be taught in public schools.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the law’s requirements and the challenges in implementing it for the Delaware Journalism Collaborative.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Delaware's efforts to teach media literacy Listen • 12:43

Widener Delaware Law School dean Todd Clark talks new role, challenges ahead

Widener University Delaware Law School recently named Todd Clark as its new dean.

Clark previously served as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor of law at St. Thomas University College of Law in Florida. He replaces Rod Smolla as dean, stepping in just as the school gets some fresh competition from the newly-launched Wilmington University School of Law.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down this week with Clark to discuss his new role.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with Todd Clark about his new role as dean of Widener University Delaware Law School Listen • 14:28

Report finds Black women are still underrepresented in U.S. politics despite progress

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester held an official campaign kickoff rally last Saturday, formally launching her bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Tom Carper who plans to retire after this term. If elected, Blunt Rochester would become just the third Black woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.

While a record number of Black women serve in congressional, statewide, and legislative offices, they still make up less than 6% of those elected offices. That’s according to a new report from Rutgers University, which also found Delaware is among the top five states for Black women serving in the state legislature.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with the report’s author Kelly Dittmar – an Associate Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University – to learn more about the state of Black women in American politics.

Rutgers University professor Kelly Dittmar discusses the state of Black women in American politics with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:12

Arts Playlist: Concord Mall seeks local artists to enhance its community spaces

Art has been shown to have the ability to transform and revitalize public spaces. It humanizes the built environments and can provide a sense of belonging for both locals and visitors.

With that in mind, Concord Mall in North Wilmington is seeking the services of local artists to put together pieces for its interior.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Concord Mall’s General Manager Tom Dahlke for more on the mall’s creative initiative.