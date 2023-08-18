How income inequalities are creating a physical activity divide
Poor children and adolescents nationwide are participating in fewer sports and fitness activities than their more affluent peers.
That’s according to a report out of the Aspen Institute, which finds that access to physical activities for young people in struggling schools is declining while opportunities for those who can afford them are increasing.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Jon Solomon – Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program – to learn more about the report’s findings.
