© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

How income inequalities are creating a physical activity divide

By Kyle McKinnon
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
Physical activities and sports for young people in struggling schools are declining and opportunities for those who can afford them are increasing.
The Green
/
Wikimedia Commons
Physical activities and sports for young people in struggling schools are declining and opportunities for those who can afford them are increasing.

Poor children and adolescents nationwide are participating in fewer sports and fitness activities than their more affluent peers.

That’s according to a report out of the Aspen Institute, which finds that access to physical activities for young people in struggling schools is declining while opportunities for those who can afford them are increasing.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Jon Solomon – Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program – to learn more about the report’s findings.

The Aspen Institute's Jon Solomon discusses the physical activity divide with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon