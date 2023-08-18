Arts Playlist: Creative Aging in Delaware
The Delaware Division of the Arts recently secured new funding to bolster creative aging programs for adults aged 55 and up in Delaware.
DDOA is one of nine state arts agencies awarded funding, which helps the Division meet the creative needs of older adults, especially in underserved communities.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Division of the Arts’ director Jessica Ball and deputy director Kristin Pleasanton to discuss the funding and what it will do for creative aging programs.
DDOA's director Jessica Ball and deputy director Kristin Pleasanton explain creative aging programs with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel
To learn more about DDOA's Creative Aging Program, visit their site or watch the testimonial for the program.