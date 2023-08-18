© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Creative Aging in Delaware

By Karl Lengel
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
Creative aging programs and the arts have many benefits for aging adults.

The Delaware Division of the Arts recently secured new funding to bolster creative aging programs for adults aged 55 and up in Delaware.

DDOA is one of nine state arts agencies awarded funding, which helps the Division meet the creative needs of older adults, especially in underserved communities.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Division of the Arts’ director Jessica Ball and deputy director Kristin Pleasanton to discuss the funding and what it will do for creative aging programs.

DDOA's director Jessica Ball and deputy director Kristin Pleasanton explain creative aging programs with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

To learn more about DDOA's Creative Aging Program, visit their site or watch the testimonial for the program.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel