The Green – August 11, 2023

Will First State farms see solar instead of soybeans?

The Climate Change Solutions Act, recently signed by Gov. John Carney, puts Delaware on the path to make zero net additions of greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere by 2050.

But the road to reaching that goal is already proving to be a bumpy one with tensions cropping up in numerous areas, including the effort to turn some First State farmland into solar farms.

Contributor Maddy Luria reports on this potentially polarizing issue this week for the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide.

Delaware Journalism Collaborative contributor Maddy Lauria discusses the move to turn farmland into solar farms with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne

Understanding the rising threat of fentanyl in Delaware

Fentanyl is far from a new crisis, but it’s getting worse.

Nationally, fentanyl overdose is among the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. In Delaware, the Division of Public Health recently announced that the First State has the fifth-highest overdose death rate in the nation. Fentanyl was involved in 85% of overdose deaths last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Katie Capelli – epidemiologist in DPH’s Office of Health Crisis Response – to discuss the growing threat of fentanyl and how it’s being addressed in Delaware.

Epidemiologist Katie Capelli explains the dangers of fentanyl with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon

Arts Playlist: Delaware natives star in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ musical

The national tour of ‘The Lion King’ musical debuts in Philadelphia next week and features two Delaware natives who star in the stage production as Young Simba and as the blue bird Zazu.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica to learn more about their roles and ‘The Lion King’ production.

Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel chats with Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica about their roles in 'The Lion King' musical

Enlighten Me: Has tipping gotten out of control?

Tipping is on the rise across the U.S. and chances are you’ve noticed more businesses asking for a little extra.

From fast-food restaurants and coffee shops to self-checkout machines, we’re being asked to tip with just about every sort of transaction.

For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Ted Rossman – senior industry analyst at Bankrate – about why tipping has gotten out of hand.