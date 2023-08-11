© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Delaware natives star in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ musical

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
Delaware natives Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica both star in Disney's 'The Lion King’ musical production.
The national tour of ‘The Lion King’ musical debuts in Philadelphia next week and features two Delaware natives who star in the stage production as Young Simba and as the blue bird Zazu.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica to learn more about their roles and ‘The Lion King’ production.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica about their roles in ‘The Lion King’ musical

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
