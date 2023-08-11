Arts Playlist: Delaware natives star in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ musical
The national tour of ‘The Lion King’ musical debuts in Philadelphia next week and features two Delaware natives who star in the stage production as Young Simba and as the blue bird Zazu.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica to learn more about their roles and ‘The Lion King’ production.
Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with Jackson Hayes and Nick LaMedica about their roles in ‘The Lion King’ musical