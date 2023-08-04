Arts Playlist: ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artists Charlese Phillips and Michael Miller
The Delaware Division of the Arts is showcasing the work of 17 artists selected from more than 100 applicants to receive fellowships this year.
Titled “Award Winners XXIII,” the exhibit uniquely features a wide variety of art, including folk and visual art, literature, and music. The exhibit has been open at the Biggs Museum of American Art and it’s set to open August 10 at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by two of the exhibit’s artists, Charlese Phillips and Michael Miller, to learn more about their work.
