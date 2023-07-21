Enlighten Me: UD professor authors study on connection between social media news use and anti-Muslim views
The number of hate crimes and attacks on minority groups is rising and social media is exacerbating the issue.
That’s according to a recent study cited in the 2023 Economic Report of the President and co-authored by Kassra Oskooii, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware.
For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Oskooii to learn more about his study and its findings.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD professor Kassra Oskooii about his study on social media consumption and anti-Muslim views
University of Delaware professor Kassra Oskooii's new study on the connection between social media news consumption and anti-Muslim views: “Hate, amplified? Social media news consumption and support for anti-Muslim policies"