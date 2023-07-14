How climate change and human activity are impacting horseshoe crabs amid annual count
From May to June, the Delaware Bay hosts the world’s largest population of horseshoe crabs.
But the effects of human activity and climate change in the last century have led to an increased focus on how many of them actually make it to the Bay each year to spawn.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently joined volunteers during the state's annual horseshoe crab count and reports this week on both the work that goes into gathering that data and how the horseshoe crab population is being negatively impacted.
