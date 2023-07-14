© 2023 Delaware Public Media
How climate change and human activity are impacting horseshoe crabs amid annual count

By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
A group of horseshoe crabs along the Delaware Bay, where the world's largest population of the ancient come each year to spawn from May to June.
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
A group of horseshoe crabs along the Delaware Bay, where the world's largest population of the ancient crustacean come each year to spawn from May to June.

From May to June, the Delaware Bay hosts the world’s largest population of horseshoe crabs.

But the effects of human activity and climate change in the last century have led to an increased focus on how many of them actually make it to the Bay each year to spawn.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently joined volunteers during the state's annual horseshoe crab count and reports this week on both the work that goes into gathering that data and how the horseshoe crab population is being negatively impacted.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
