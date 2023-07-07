© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
Understanding the gender wage gap and how it’s being addressed in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
The gender wage gap is still prevalent in Delaware as the state sits below the national average.
The gender wage gap in the United States is unfortunately alive and well.

Today, women in the U.S. are paid roughly 22% less than men on average. In Delaware, the pay gap is still prevalent with the First State sitting below the national average.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Yana Rodgers – professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University, where she also serves as the faculty director of the Center for Women and Work – to discuss gender pay equity and how Delaware can close the gap.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Rutgers University professor Yana Rodgers about the gender pay gap

