Understanding the gender wage gap and how it’s being addressed in Delaware
The gender wage gap in the United States is unfortunately alive and well.
Today, women in the U.S. are paid roughly 22% less than men on average. In Delaware, the pay gap is still prevalent with the First State sitting below the national average.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Yana Rodgers – professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University, where she also serves as the faculty director of the Center for Women and Work – to discuss gender pay equity and how Delaware can close the gap.
