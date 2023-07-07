Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ portal
The Delaware Division of the Arts is rolling out a portal that could revolutionize the way artists and groups connect across the First State.
The refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ showcases artists from around the state who are available to perform, present, or exhibit in Delaware and the wider mid-Atlantic region.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with Delaware Division of the Arts’ director Jessica Ball, artist programs and services officer Roxanne Stanulis, and marketing and communications program officer Andy Truscott about the new portal and its potential.
DDOA's Jessica Ball, Roxanne Stanulis, and Andy Truscott explain the refreshed Delaware Artists Roster with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel