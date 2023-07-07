© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ portal

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
A screenshot from the Delaware Division of the Arts' refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ portal on DelawareScene.com.
Delaware Division of the Arts
/
DelawareScene.com
A screenshot from the Delaware Division of the Arts' refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ portal on DelawareScene.com.

The Delaware Division of the Arts is rolling out a portal that could revolutionize the way artists and groups connect across the First State.

The refreshed ‘Delaware Artists Roster’ showcases artists from around the state who are available to perform, present, or exhibit in Delaware and the wider mid-Atlantic region.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel chats with Delaware Division of the Arts’ director Jessica Ball, artist programs and services officer Roxanne Stanulis, and marketing and communications program officer Andy Truscott about the new portal and its potential.

DDOA's Jessica Ball, Roxanne Stanulis, and Andy Truscott explain the refreshed Delaware Artists Roster with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
