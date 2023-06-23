Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum forms partnership to create new mural project “Nature’s Palette”
The Delaware Art Museum is partnering with Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field on a new mural project called “Nature’s Palette.”
The nature-inspired project showcases intricate and vibrant paintings and drawings from the museum’s Pre-Raphaelite collection, including quotes penned by Victorian-era writers.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Margaret Winslow – Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art for the Delaware Art Museum – to learn more about “Nature’s Palette.”
Delaware Art Museum Curator Margaret Winslow discusses the “Nature’s Palette” mural project with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel