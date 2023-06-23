© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum forms partnership to create new mural project “Nature’s Palette”

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 23, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
A mural featured in the Delaware Art Museum's new project “Nature’s Palette.”
Shannon Woodloe
/
Delaware Art Museum
A mural featured in the Delaware Art Museum's new project “Nature’s Palette.”

The Delaware Art Museum is partnering with Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field on a new mural project called “Nature’s Palette.”

The nature-inspired project showcases intricate and vibrant paintings and drawings from the museum’s Pre-Raphaelite collection, including quotes penned by Victorian-era writers.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Margaret Winslow – Chief Curator and Curator of Contemporary Art for the Delaware Art Museum – to learn more about “Nature’s Palette.”

Delaware Art Museum Curator Margaret Winslow discusses the “Nature’s Palette” mural project with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon