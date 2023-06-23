2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Examining barriers for African American women in medicine
This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.
In this episode, ChristianaCare family medicine physician Dr. Marshala Lee and University of Pennsylvania medical student Jasmine Brown – author of “Twice as Hard: The Stories of Black Women Who Fought To Become Physicians, From the Civil War to the 21st Century” – discuss the barriers women of color in medicine face and the impact of disparities in medical care.
ChristianaCare family medicine physician Dr. Marshala Lee and Univ. of Pennsylvania medical student Jasmine Brown talk about health equity and barriers to women of color in medicine