2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Examining barriers for African American women in medicine

By Tom Byrne
Published June 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.

In this episode, ChristianaCare family medicine physician Dr. Marshala Lee and University of Pennsylvania medical student Jasmine Brown – author of “Twice as Hard: The Stories of Black Women Who Fought To Become Physicians, From the Civil War to the 21st Century” – discuss the barriers women of color in medicine face and the impact of disparities in medical care.

ChristianaCare family medicine physician Dr. Marshala Lee and Univ. of Pennsylvania medical student Jasmine Brown talk about health equity and barriers to women of color in medicine

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
