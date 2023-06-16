Warning signs, potential causes, and takeaways from the I-95 bridge collapse
An overpass on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck carrying gasoline burst into flames beneath it.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the entire southbound bridge on I-95 needs to be demolished. And Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said it’ll take “some number of months” to fully repair the roadway.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Michael Chajes – Dean of the Honors College at the University of Delaware, Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor, and consultant – to learn more about the I-95 bridge collapse.
Michael Chajes breaks down the I-95 bridge collapse with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon