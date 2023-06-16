© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Warning signs, potential causes, and takeaways from the I-95 bridge collapse

By Kyle McKinnon
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
/
The collapsed section of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia will take months to fully repair.

An overpass on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck carrying gasoline burst into flames beneath it.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the entire southbound bridge on I-95 needs to be demolished. And Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said it’ll take “some number of months” to fully repair the roadway.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Michael Chajes – Dean of the Honors College at the University of Delaware, Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor, and consultant – to learn more about the I-95 bridge collapse.

Michael Chajes breaks down the I-95 bridge collapse with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
