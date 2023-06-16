© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Business
The Green

Enlighten Me: Jane Vincent retiring as president of Delaware Public Media

By Tom Byrne
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Jane Vincent is retiring this summer after 5-plus years of leading Delaware Public Media as its president.
The Green
Vincent has left a lasting mark on DPM, solidifying its foundation and helping it grow as it marked its first decade as Delaware’s first and only NPR News station during her tenure.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Vincent to reflect on her time at DPM and the ongoing importance of its mission.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Jane Vincent about retiring as president of DPM

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
