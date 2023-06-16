Enlighten Me: Jane Vincent retiring as president of Delaware Public Media
After 5-plus years of leading Delaware Public Media as its president, Jane Vincent is retiring this summer.
Vincent has left a lasting mark on DPM, solidifying its foundation and helping it grow as it marked its first decade as Delaware’s first and only NPR News station during her tenure.
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Vincent to reflect on her time at DPM and the ongoing importance of its mission.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Jane Vincent about retiring as president of DPM