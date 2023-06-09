© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Arts Playlist: The Biggs Museum of American Art’s “A Vision of Pride” initiative 

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
The Pride banner outside of the Biggs Museum of American Art featuring LGBTQ+ activist Murray Archibald's "Drag Revolution" artwork.

During Pride Month this year, the Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out a new initiative called “A Vision of Pride,” where the Biggs commissions or purchases a work of art from a Delawarean LGBTQ+ artist to be featured on an outdoor banner throughout June and reproduce it as collectible prints for the Delaware Pride Festival.

To kick off the initiative, the Biggs chose LGBTQ+ activist Murray Archibald’s “Drag Revolution.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Biggs Curator Laura Fravel and Biggs Director Michael Dudich to learn more about “A Vision of Pride” and its significance.

Laura Fravel and Michael Dudich talk with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about “A Vision of Pride” at the Biggs Museum

The Green
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
