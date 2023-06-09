Arts Playlist: The Biggs Museum of American Art’s “A Vision of Pride” initiative
During Pride Month this year, the Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out a new initiative called “A Vision of Pride,” where the Biggs commissions or purchases a work of art from a Delawarean LGBTQ+ artist to be featured on an outdoor banner throughout June and reproduce it as collectible prints for the Delaware Pride Festival.
To kick off the initiative, the Biggs chose LGBTQ+ activist Murray Archibald’s “Drag Revolution.”
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Biggs Curator Laura Fravel and Biggs Director Michael Dudich to learn more about “A Vision of Pride” and its significance.
Laura Fravel and Michael Dudich talk with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about “A Vision of Pride” at the Biggs Museum