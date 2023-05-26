© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Arts Playlist: Previewing “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT
Flowers, Italy, 1931 (oil on canvas) by Joseph Stella (1877-1946).
Bridgeman Images
/
www.bridgemanimages.com
Flowers, Italy, 1931 (oil on canvas) by Joseph Stella (1877-1946).

The Brandywine Museum of Art is set to present the first major museum exhibition dedicated to the nature-based works of pioneering American modernist painter Joseph Stella.

“Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” will feature more than 80 paintings and works on paper, showcasing Stella’s unique artistic traits and how he captured the spiritual qualities he felt in nature.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Brandywine Museum of Art curator Audrey Lewis to learn more about the exhibit and Joseph Stella’s indelible work.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the Brandywine Museum of Art's “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” exhibit

The Green
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
