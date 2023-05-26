Arts Playlist: Previewing “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” at the Brandywine Museum of Art
The Brandywine Museum of Art is set to present the first major museum exhibition dedicated to the nature-based works of pioneering American modernist painter Joseph Stella.
“Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” will feature more than 80 paintings and works on paper, showcasing Stella’s unique artistic traits and how he captured the spiritual qualities he felt in nature.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with Brandywine Museum of Art curator Audrey Lewis to learn more about the exhibit and Joseph Stella’s indelible work.
