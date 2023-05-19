Examining the often-overlooked value of senior citizens in activism
Senior citizens have long played a crucial role in advocating for change despite being an often overlooked piece of social movements.
Just this past March, they were at the forefront of nationwide protests against big banks for their financial support of the fossil fuel industry. That moment served as a reminder of what elders still bring to the table – a lifetime of experience and deep connections.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Gary Alan Fine – Sociology Professor at Northwestern University and author of “Fair Share: Senior Activism, Tiny Publics, and the Culture of Resistance” – for more on how senior citizens continue to be significant forces for change.
Author and sociology professor Gary Alan Fine chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon