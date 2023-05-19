© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Examining the often-overlooked value of senior citizens in activism

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Gary Alan Fine, Kyle McKinnon
Delaware Public Media
Northwestern University Sociology Professor Gary Alan Fine is the author of the 2023 book “Fair Share: Senior Activism, Tiny Publics, and the Culture of Resistance."

Senior citizens have long played a crucial role in advocating for change despite being an often overlooked piece of social movements.

Just this past March, they were at the forefront of nationwide protests against big banks for their financial support of the fossil fuel industry. That moment served as a reminder of what elders still bring to the table – a lifetime of experience and deep connections.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Gary Alan Fine – Sociology Professor at Northwestern University and author of “Fair Share: Senior Activism, Tiny Publics, and the Culture of Resistance” – for more on how senior citizens continue to be significant forces for change.

Author and sociology professor Gary Alan Fine chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
