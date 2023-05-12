© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive continues. Support independent news in Delaware today!
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

History Matters: University of Delaware research project examines UD’s history with slavery and dispossession

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
University of Delaware sign.jpeg
Delaware Public Media
/
A University of Delaware sign.

A group of University of Delaware faculty and students are working on a research project covering UD’s historical relationship to slavery, unfree labor, land dispossession, and racism.

In courses and independent studies, the student-led “Legacies of Slavery and Dispossession” project delves into the involvement of past university leaders with forms of unfree labor in the 18th and 19th centuries, including the 20th-century effects of UD’s growth on Newark’s Black community.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with UD assistant history professor Dael Norwood and National Park Service historian and UD Ph.D. student Taylor Brookins to learn more about the project and its findings.

UD professor Dael Norwood and Ph.D. student Taylor Brookins discuss “Legacies of Slavery and Dispossession” with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon