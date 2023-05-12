History Matters: University of Delaware research project examines UD’s history with slavery and dispossession
A group of University of Delaware faculty and students are working on a research project covering UD’s historical relationship to slavery, unfree labor, land dispossession, and racism.
In courses and independent studies, the student-led “Legacies of Slavery and Dispossession” project delves into the involvement of past university leaders with forms of unfree labor in the 18th and 19th centuries, including the 20th-century effects of UD’s growth on Newark’s Black community.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with UD assistant history professor Dael Norwood and National Park Service historian and UD Ph.D. student Taylor Brookins to learn more about the project and its findings.
UD professor Dael Norwood and Ph.D. student Taylor Brookins discuss “Legacies of Slavery and Dispossession” with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry