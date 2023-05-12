Elena Delle Donne discusses road to recovery, pay equity in women’s basketball, and her Delaware roots
Entering her 10th WNBA season, 33-year-old Delaware native Elena Delle Donne remains one of the biggest names in women’s basketball.
And after being out of the spotlight the past few years due to severe back issues, the former WNBA champion and two-time league MVP is finally back to full health as a member of the Washington Mystics.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with Elena Delle Donne during the WNBA’s media day for more on her road to recovery, pay equity for the WNBA, and her love for Delaware.
