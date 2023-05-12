© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Elena Delle Donne discusses road to recovery, pay equity in women’s basketball, and her Delaware roots

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT
Elena Delle Donne is WNBA champion and 2x-WNBA MVP for the Washington Mystics. She played college basketball for the University of Delaware from 2009 to 2013.
Stephen Gosling
/
NBAE
Elena Delle Donne is a WNBA champion and 2x-WNBA MVP for the Washington Mystics. She played college basketball for the University of Delaware from 2009 to 2013.

Entering her 10th WNBA season, 33-year-old Delaware native Elena Delle Donne remains one of the biggest names in women’s basketball.

And after being out of the spotlight the past few years due to severe back issues, the former WNBA champion and two-time league MVP is finally back to full health as a member of the Washington Mystics.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with Elena Delle Donne during the WNBA’s media day for more on her road to recovery, pay equity for the WNBA, and her love for Delaware.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon talks with WNBA star and First State native Elena Delle Donne

