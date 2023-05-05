Examining the lawsuit against the University of Delaware over tuition refunds for online classes
Several students who sued the University of Delaware seeking tuition refunds for online classes in 2020 during the pandemic have reached a settlement with the school.
The settlement comes after two federal lawsuits were filed in October 2020 against UD on behalf of students and parents seeking tuition refunds for the spring 2020 semester, citing that prior to the pandemic, tuition for online courses was less expensive than that for in-person classes.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne spoke with Geeta Tewari – Assistant Law Professor at the Widener University Delaware Law School – about the lawsuit and its implications.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Geeta Tewari – Assistant Law Professor at the Widener University Delaware Law School