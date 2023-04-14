Arts Playlist: Animator Tad Sare and “Projected Perspectives”
The art of animation has taken many forms over the years – from arranging hand-painted and drawn figures, to claymation and stop-motion techniques.
And its ability to tell stories without boundaries is what leads so many artists to use it today, including Wilmington-based animator Tad Sare. Some of Sare’s work can be found this month at his “Projected Perspectives” exhibit at The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with Tad Sare about the exhibit and working as an animator.
