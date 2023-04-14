© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Arts Playlist: Animator Tad Sare and “Projected Perspectives”

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT
Projected Perspectives collage.png
A collage of images from animator Tad Sare's "Projected Perspectives" exhibit.

The art of animation has taken many forms over the years – from arranging hand-painted and drawn figures, to claymation and stop-motion techniques.

And its ability to tell stories without boundaries is what leads so many artists to use it today, including Wilmington-based animator Tad Sare. Some of Sare’s work can be found this month at his “Projected Perspectives” exhibit at The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with Tad Sare about the exhibit and working as an animator.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick previews Tad Sare's new animation exhibit

The Green
Stay Connected
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon