The Green

What does a lack of snow during winter mean for Delaware?

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
A dry winter day in Wilmington, Delaware.

Spring is here, which usually means it’s time to put snow blowers and snow shovels away. But this winter, they probably never left your garage or shed.

Following a pattern similar to recent years, the First State again didn’t see much snow this winter, and although some Delawareans may have celebrated, a lack of snowfall is not necessarily good news.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently caught up with Delaware’s state climatologist Dan Leathers for more on the lack of snowfall across the state and what it means.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses the lack of snowfall in Delaware with state climatologist Dan Leathers

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
