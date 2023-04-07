What does a lack of snow during winter mean for Delaware?
Spring is here, which usually means it’s time to put snow blowers and snow shovels away. But this winter, they probably never left your garage or shed.
Following a pattern similar to recent years, the First State again didn’t see much snow this winter, and although some Delawareans may have celebrated, a lack of snowfall is not necessarily good news.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently caught up with Delaware’s state climatologist Dan Leathers for more on the lack of snowfall across the state and what it means.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses the lack of snowfall in Delaware with state climatologist Dan Leathers