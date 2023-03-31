The Green – March 31, 2023

What to know about pandemic-era food benefits ending in Delaware

During the pandemic, more Americans qualified for food assistance and cash aid.

According to one non-partisan study, food benefits – through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – lowered child poverty by roughly 14 percent and kept more than four million Americans above the poverty line. Now, many states are returning to pre-pandemic levels of assistance, in the midst of an economy featuring high inflation and higher costs at the grocery store.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ Marcella Spady and Janneen Boyce to learn more about how the end of pandemic-related SNAP funding looks in the First State.

DHSS's Marcella Spady and Janneen Boyce talk with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about the end of pandemic-era SNAP funding Listen • 12:26

Despite enduring the pandemic, small businesses in Delaware still face challenges

Many small businesses in Delaware were able to get through the pandemic and remain in operation thanks in large part to federal aid and local support.

But the challenges for small business owners remain, as most emergency protections are set to end while supply chain issues, labor shortages, and low foot traffic continue to hurt brick-and-mortar businesses.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with small businesses throughout the First State about their struggles and the work needed to open and maintain a small business in today’s economic climate.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki reports on the struggles small businesses in Delaware face in today’s economy Listen • 12:12

Arts Playlist: Photographer Larry Hulst and “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul”

No single musician or band exemplified the Golden Age of music. The likes of Led Zepplin, Bob Dylan, and David Bowie inspired a generation while reflecting the social changes of the time.

Photographer Larry Hulst covered much of it for the past five decades, capturing the legendary musicians and singers of that era.

And you can now step back in time and relive those concerts and performances at the Biggs Museum of American Art. Its new exhibit “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul” showcases Hulst’s visual anthology of the most celebrated musicians and their music from 1970–1999.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon spoke with Larry Hulst and Laura Fravel – Curator at the Biggs – about the new exhibit and the indelible influence of the Golden Age of music.

Photographer Larry Hulst and Biggs Museum of American Art curator Laura Fravel break down the new exhibit Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul” with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 13:58

Enlighten Me: UD student journalist examines the rise of ‘de-influencers’

The term “influencer” gets thrown around a lot. These online celebrities are known for advertising products to followers, often leading to impulse buying decisions by viewers.

But some on the internet are beginning to take a step back and question the motives behind these social media recommendations, launching a new category known as “de-influencers.”

In this week’s Enlighten Me, University of Delaware senior and Delaware Public Media intern Meg Roessler looks at how this new wave of content creators is taking apps such as TikTok by storm and making users question, ‘Do I really need to buy this?’