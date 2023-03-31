© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Despite enduring the pandemic, small businesses in Delaware still face challenges

By Rachel Sawicki
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT
Rodney Pratt
Rodney Pratt's small business, Opera House Arts and Antiques and Rodney Pratt Framing and Gallery in New Castle.

Many small businesses in Delaware were able to get through the pandemic and remain in operation thanks in large part to federal aid and local support.

But the challenges for small business owners remain, as most emergency protections are set to end while supply chain issues, labor shortages, and low foot traffic continue to hurt brick-and-mortar businesses.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with small businesses throughout the First State about their struggles and the work needed to open and maintain a small business in today’s economic climate.

The Green
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
