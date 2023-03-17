© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Examining how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in unclaimed property case affects Delaware

By Tom Byrne
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
For decades, Delaware has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars annually from the so-called ‘abandoned property’ of the nearly two million companies that call the First State their corporate home.

Recently, others are taking issue with that practice. For example, Delaware has long said it can keep unclaimed cash issued by MoneyGram, the world’s second-largest money transfer company. But 30 other states sued Delaware over its claim on that unclaimed MoneyGram cash, arguing it should be returned to the state where the MoneyGrams were bought.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently decided the case, ruling against Delaware, which could cost the state upwards of $250 million.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne spoke this week with corporate governance expert Charles Elson – retired University of Delaware professor and Founding Director of UD’s Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance – about the Supreme Court’s decision and what it means for Delaware.

Corporate governance expert Charles Elson breaks down how SCOTUS's unclaimed property case decision impacts the First State with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
