Enlighten Me: University of Delaware students show why they’re “More Than a Number”

The University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication unveiled the winners of its 2022 Voices of UD audio essay contest conducted last fall.
The contest’s theme was “More Than a Number,” with students submitting 1-4 minute recorded essays sharing how being treated like a number affected their lives as well as their families and communities. First, second, and third-place award-winners were selected from a field of 10 finalists.
For this week’s Enlighten Me, we give you a chance to hear the top 3 from senior Zoe Shapiro (third place), senior Esha Shah (second place), and sophomore Gianni Dollard (first place).