Enlighten Me: University of Delaware students show why they’re “More Than a Number”

By Delaware Public Media
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Voices of UD Landscape Blue Background_16 x 9_AUG 18 2022.png

The University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication unveiled the winners of its 2022 Voices of UD audio essay contest conducted last fall.

The contest’s theme was “More Than a Number,” with students submitting 1-4 minute recorded essays sharing how being treated like a number affected their lives as well as their families and communities. First, second, and third-place award-winners were selected from a field of 10 finalists.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, we give you a chance to hear the top 3 from senior Zoe Shapiro (third place), senior Esha Shah (second place), and sophomore Gianni Dollard (first place).

