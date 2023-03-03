Arts Playlist: Author Julie Otsuka talks award-winning book, life as an author
The American Library Association recently announced the winners of the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction books for adult readers.
In fiction, the winner was Japanese American author Julie Otsuka for her most recent novel “The Swimmers,” which is about a group of people who go to a local underground pool to escape from their problems and one woman, in particular, who is slowly losing her memory.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Otsuka to talk about her award-winning book and life as an author.
