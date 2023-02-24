History Matters: Delaware Historical Society's new Executive Director Ivan Henderson
The Delaware Historical Society recently named Ivan Henderson as its new Executive Director.
Henderson is the 21st leader in the Society's 159-year history and brings nearly two decades of experience in museum education in Delaware and Philadelphia as he takes the reins.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon catches up with Henderson to discuss his new role and the challenges ahead.
