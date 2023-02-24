© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

History Matters: Delaware Historical Society's new Executive Director Ivan Henderson

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST
Ivan Henderson headshot.jpg
The Delaware Historical Society
/
The Delaware Historical Society's new Executive Director Ivan Henderson

The Delaware Historical Society recently named Ivan Henderson as its new Executive Director.

Henderson is the 21st leader in the Society's 159-year history and brings nearly two decades of experience in museum education in Delaware and Philadelphia as he takes the reins.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon catches up with Henderson to discuss his new role and the challenges ahead.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with the Delaware Historical Society's Ivan Henderson about his new role as Executive Director

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon