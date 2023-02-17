© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League’s concertina sketchbook class

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
example of concertina.jpg
The Rehoboth Art League
/
An example of concertina sketchbook art.

If you’re looking to exercise your creative side, concertina sketchbooks are a great way to do so.

A concertina sketchbook isn’t your usual sketchbook. It’s a spineless accordion fold of paper and lends itself to a variety of artwork – from watercolor to pencil-sketch work. You’ll be able to make your own during the Rehoboth Art League’s upcoming “Make Your Own Concertina Sketchbook and Fill It!” class.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Paula Holloway – the Rehoboth Art League’s Education Programs Director – for more on concertina sketchbook art and how to take part in the class.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon previews the Rehoboth Art League's concertina sketchbook art class with Education Programs Director Paula Holloway

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon