Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League’s concertina sketchbook class
If you’re looking to exercise your creative side, concertina sketchbooks are a great way to do so.
A concertina sketchbook isn’t your usual sketchbook. It’s a spineless accordion fold of paper and lends itself to a variety of artwork – from watercolor to pencil-sketch work. You’ll be able to make your own during the Rehoboth Art League’s upcoming “Make Your Own Concertina Sketchbook and Fill It!” class.
For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Paula Holloway – the Rehoboth Art League’s Education Programs Director – for more on concertina sketchbook art and how to take part in the class.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon previews the Rehoboth Art League's concertina sketchbook art class with Education Programs Director Paula Holloway