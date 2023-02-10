DNREC names Katera Moore as Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently tapped urban geographer Katera Moore to be the state’s first environmental justice coordinator.
Moore takes on the role with the goal of addressing Delaware’s underserved communities, which historically face disproportionate health and environmental effects as minority and low-income populations.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Katera Moore this week to learn about her new role and the challenges these issues pose.
