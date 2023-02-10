© 2023 Delaware Public Media
DNREC names Katera Moore as Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator

By Joe Irizarry
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST
DNREC Environmental Justice Coordinator Katera Moore

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently tapped urban geographer Katera Moore to be the state’s first environmental justice coordinator.

Moore takes on the role with the goal of addressing Delaware’s underserved communities, which historically face disproportionate health and environmental effects as minority and low-income populations.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Katera Moore this week to learn about her new role and the challenges these issues pose.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
