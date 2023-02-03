The Green – February 3, 2023

Examining the state of sports betting in Delaware

The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is.

But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers here isn’t as easy as it is elsewhere, including neighboring Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

ESPN writer David Purdum joins us to look at sports betting in the First State and offer some advice on betting on football’s biggest game of the year.

ESPN writer David Purdum talks with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne about sports betting in the First State

Delaware settles for a split decision in lawsuit over the state’s judicial balance provisions

The long-running legal battle over how Delaware picks judges for some of its courts appears to be over.

After five years and two separate cases, the tussle over the state’s judicial balance provisions involving Wilmington lawyer James Adams and Gov. John Carney ends with a consent decree where the Carney Administration concedes part of Delaware’s rules for filling seats on its top-three courts is unconstitutional.

Widener University Delaware Law School professor Alan Garfield examines why the Carney Administration moved to settle the dispute now and what it means for how the state appoints judges going forward.

Widener University Delaware Law School professor Alan Garfield breaks down the state's split decision in a lawsuit over judicial balance provisions with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne

Why Black history is American history

Since the mid-1970s, February has been recognized federally as Black History Month.

Educators take this time to focus on the Month’s theme and highlight the lives of icons such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks. But critics say Black History is American History and should be integrated throughout the school year, not relegated to a single month.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Delaware State University professor Donna Patterson – Chair of DSU’s Department of History, Political Science, and Philosophy, and Africana Studies Program Director – to learn more about how Black history is so entwined in the larger arc of our country that it cannot be separated.

DSU professor Donna Patterson explains how Black history and American history are intertwined with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon

Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Love Poem’ poetry workshop

William Shakespeare, Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, and Maya Angelou are just a few of the great poets who each masterfully wielded words and showcased poetry's uncanny ability to calm, console, and connect us to the minds and feelings of others.

Chances are, you’ve read or written poetry in some form. But whether you have or not, you now have an opportunity through Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Create Your Own Love Poem’ Workshop.

In this week's edition of Arts Playlist, our Kyle McKinnon spoke with Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez – poet, actor, teaching artist, and instructor of Delaware Shakespeare's poetry workshop – about the workshop and all things poetry.