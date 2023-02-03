Examining the state of sports betting in Delaware
The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is.
But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers here isn’t as easy as it is elsewhere, including neighboring Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.
ESPN writer David Purdum joins us to look at sports betting in the First State and offer some advice on betting on football’s biggest game of the year.
ESPN writer David Purdum talks with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne about sports betting in the First State