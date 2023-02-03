© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Examining the state of sports betting in Delaware

By Tom Byrne
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST
sports_bet_board_del_park_crop.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/
A sports betting board in Delaware

The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is.

But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers here isn’t as easy as it is elsewhere, including neighboring Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

ESPN writer David Purdum joins us to look at sports betting in the First State and offer some advice on betting on football’s biggest game of the year.

ESPN writer David Purdum talks with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne about sports betting in the First State

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
