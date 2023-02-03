© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware settles for a split decision in lawsuit over the state’s judicial balance provisions

By Tom Byrne
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST
The long-running legal battle over how Delaware picks judges for some of its courts appears to be over.

After five years and two separate cases, the tussle over the state’s judicial balance provisions involving Wilmington lawyer James Adams and Gov. John Carney ends with a consent decree where the Carney Administration concedes part of Delaware’s rules for filling seats on its top-three courts is unconstitutional.

Widener University Delaware Law School professor Alan Garfield examines why the Carney Administration moved to settle the dispute now and what it means for how the state appoints judges going forward.

Widener University Delaware Law School professor Alan Garfield breaks down the state's split decision in a lawsuit over judicial balance provisions with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
