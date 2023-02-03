Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Love Poem’ poetry workshop
William Shakespeare, Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, and Maya Angelou are just a few of the great poets who each masterfully wielded words and showcased poetry's uncanny ability to calm, console, and connect us to the minds and feelings of others.
Chances are, you’ve read or written poetry in some form. But whether you have or not, you now have an opportunity through Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Create Your Own Love Poem’ Workshop.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, our Kyle McKinnon spoke with Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez – poet, actor, teaching artist, and instructor of Delaware Shakespeare’s poetry workshop – about the workshop and all things poetry.
