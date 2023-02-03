© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Love Poem’ poetry workshop

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST
Love Poem Workshop.jpg
A banner advertising Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Create Your Own Love Poem’ Workshop

William Shakespeare, Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, and Maya Angelou are just a few of the great poets who each masterfully wielded words and showcased poetry's uncanny ability to calm, console, and connect us to the minds and feelings of others.

Chances are, you’ve read or written poetry in some form. But whether you have or not, you now have an opportunity through Delaware Shakespeare’s ‘Create Your Own Love Poem’ Workshop.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, our Kyle McKinnon spoke with Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez – poet, actor, teaching artist, and instructor of Delaware Shakespeare’s poetry workshop – about the workshop and all things poetry.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon previews Delaware Shakespeare’s poetry workshop with poet Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
