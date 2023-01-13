© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition showcases its ‘Nurture with Nature’ photography by breast cancer survivors

By Kelli Steele
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
IMG_6348.jpg
Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition
/
Photos from the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition's new exhibit

When the pandemic abruptly halted in-person events and activities, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s ‘Nurture with Nature’ program – which helps breast cancer survivors connect and reduce stress through nature – kept going by holding weekly photography challenges.

Those challenges continue and the photography submitted by survivors is now being shared in an exhibition at the Delaware Center for Horticulture.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Lois Wilkinson – Head of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s ‘Nurture with Nature’ program – joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to tell us about the exhibit.

Lois Wilkinson of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the Coalition's new exhibit

For more information about the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition or its
ongoing exhibit, visit www.debreastcancer.org for more information or upcoming events.

