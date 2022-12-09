Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum of American Art expanding with help from the community
The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover is expanding and they’re doing it with help from you.
The museum is reaching out to the community for help in reimagining its new space so that it better serves patrons' needs. The Biggs is collecting information in three ways – an online survey, focus groups, and community listening sessions.
For this week’s Arts Playlist, our Kyle McKinnon spent some time with Biggs Director Michael Dudich to talk about the museum’s expansion and what it hopes to learn from the community.
