Enlighten Me: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar prepares for grand opening in downtown Wilmington
World-class chefs are bringing a so-called “game-changer” to the Wilmington culinary scene.
The Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar is set to open this month in downtown Wilmington – the 12,000-square-foot collective marries sophisticated fast-casual dining with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space catered to all kinds of food lovers.
On this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Scott Johnson, who represents ownership of the Chancery’s location, and award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab to learn more about the Chancery and what patrons can expect.
