© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Enlighten Me: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar prepares for grand opening in downtown Wilmington

Published November 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Rendering Depicting Plaza Gardens_DCH Collaboration.jpg
Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar
/
An artist's rendering depicting plaza gardens at the Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar in downtown Wilmington

World-class chefs are bringing a so-called “game-changer” to the Wilmington culinary scene.

The Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar is set to open this month in downtown Wilmington – the 12,000-square-foot collective marries sophisticated fast-casual dining with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space catered to all kinds of food lovers.

On this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Scott Johnson, who represents ownership of the Chancery’s location, and award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab to learn more about the Chancery and what patrons can expect.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon takes a closer look at the Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar in downtown Wilmington and what patrons can expect when it opens

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon