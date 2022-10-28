Enlighten Me: Why World Series ticket prices for Phillies home games are among highest in MLB history
How much would you pay for a ticket to watch your favorite team play in the biggest games of the year?
That’s the question many Philadelphia sports fans face as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Tickets to watch the Phillies and Astros in Philly hit an average of more than $3,200 – the second-highest average World Series ticket price in Major League Baseball history.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with University of Delaware Sports Management professor Matt Robinson to learn more about why these World Series tickets are so expensive and what it means for the region’s economy.
