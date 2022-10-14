© 2022 Delaware Public Media
How to prepare for flu season during COVID-19

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Hospitals in Delaware and nationwide are preparing for another winter with COVID-19 – the first that's also expected to be paired with high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses resigned to the background the past two years.

We sat down with the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong this week to discuss concerns about COVID-19 and the flu this winter – and how to best protect yourself.

The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong discusses concerns about COVID-19 and the flu this winter

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
