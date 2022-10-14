How to prepare for flu season during COVID-19
Hospitals in Delaware and nationwide are preparing for another winter with COVID-19 – the first that's also expected to be paired with high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses resigned to the background the past two years.
We sat down with the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong this week to discuss concerns about COVID-19 and the flu this winter – and how to best protect yourself.
The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong discusses concerns about COVID-19 and the flu this winter