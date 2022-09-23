Enlighten Me: New Castle County school district implements new middle school cell phone initiative
“Out of sight, out of trouble.”
That’s the expectation Colonial School District has when it comes to the new cell phone policy it’s rolling out this school year in middle schools.
As students enter George Read, McCullough, and Gunning Bedford middle schools, they have the option to put their phones in pouches that will be closed and secured during the day.
This week, producer Kyle McKinnon spoke with George Read Middle School Principal Nick Wolfe about the cell phone policy and why it’s being implemented now.
