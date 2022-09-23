© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: New Castle County school district implements new middle school cell phone initiative

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
George Read Middle School in New Castle, Delaware
Johnny Perez-Gonzalez WHYY
/
George Read Middle School in New Castle, Delaware

“Out of sight, out of trouble.”

That’s the expectation Colonial School District has when it comes to the new cell phone policy it’s rolling out this school year in middle schools.

As students enter George Read, McCullough, and Gunning Bedford middle schools, they have the option to put their phones in pouches that will be closed and secured during the day.

This week, producer Kyle McKinnon spoke with George Read Middle School Principal Nick Wolfe about the cell phone policy and why it’s being implemented now.

Producer Kyle McKinnon talks with George Read Middle School Principal Nick Wolfe about Colonial School District's new cell phone policy

The Green
