Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate Cody McNutt

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. House Cody McNutt Listen • 11:44

Nutt is making his first run for statewide office. He ran a seat in Delaware’s General assembly in 2018, losing his bid for the House District 8 seat to then-incumbent Democrat Quinn Johnson.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

