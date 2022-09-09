The Green - September 9, 2022

Races to Watch: Examining the 26th and 27th House District primary races

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage.

This week, we look at two races - the Democratic Primaries for the 26th and 27th House Districts, each of which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.

DPM’s Mark Arehart and Quinn Kirkpatrick break down each race.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart and Quinn Kirkpatrick break down the Democratic Primaries for the 26th and 27th House Districts Listen • 12:12

Candidate Conversations: Incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis seeks second term as State Treasurer

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we take a closer look at the race for State Treasurer, starting with incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis, who is seeking a second term as Treasurer after winning the office in 2018.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne talks with incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis as she seeks a second term as State Treasurer Listen • 12:42

Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Greg Coverdale vying for State Treasurer office

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on the State Treasurer’s race continues with Republican challenger Greg Coverdale.

Coverdale is currently a Personal Financial Counselor for members of the Delaware National Guard. He was previously a member of the State Board of Education and ran for the State House seat in District 14 in 2014, losing to then-State Rep. James "J.J." Johnson.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne discusses the State Treasurer’s race with Republican challenger Greg Coverdale Listen • 12:25

Arts Playlist: Delaware native Freedom Young joins renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser

A Delaware native and graduate of the University of Delaware, Freedom Young lives in Los Angeles as a musician, specializing in doo-wop versions of modern-day songs.

This week, Young officially joined the renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser, just in time for their nationwide 25th Anniversary Celebration tour that kicks off this fall.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, producer Kyle McKinnon talks with Young about the highly anticipated tour and his journey as an artist from The First State.