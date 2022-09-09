© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Greg Coverdale vying for State Treasurer office

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
Coverdale_head_shot.jpg
Greg Coverdale

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Treasurer and in this interview, Republican Greg Coverdale.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Treasurer, Greg Coverdale

Coverdale has worked for several financial services companies and is currently Personal Financial Counselor for members of the Delaware National Guard.

He was previously a member of State Board of Education and ran for the State House seat in District 16 in 2014 – losing to then State Rep. J.J. Johnson.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

