Arts Playlist: Delaware native Freedom Young joins renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Freedom Young (second from the left) posing with a cappella group Straight No Chaser

A Delaware native and graduate of the University of Delaware, Freedom Young lives in Los Angeles as a musician, specializing in doo-wop versions of modern-day songs.

This week, Young officially joined the renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser, just in time for their nationwide 25th Anniversary Celebration tour that kicks off this fall.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, producer Kyle McKinnon talks with Young about the highly anticipated tour and his journey as an artist from The First State.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon chats with artist and singer Freedom Young about him joining renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
