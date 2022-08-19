© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Enlighten Me: Former DPM reporters and anchors reflect on their time in Delaware

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
dawson_dpm_dedication_matkell.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/
Former Delaware Public Media reporter James Dawson interviewing former state governor Jack Markell at the DPM dedication

This week, Delaware Public Media celebrated its 10th anniversary of being on the air as Delaware’s first and only NPR member station.

Over its first 10 years, DPM has covered a lot of stories – coverage made possible by a roster of terrific anchors and reporters who believed in the mission of providing public media style reporting to the First State – and delivered it day in and day out.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, a group of those anchors and reporters caught up with The Green, offering their reflections on working at DPM and what it meant to them.

A group of anchors and reporters reflect on working at Delaware Public Media

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for audio storytelling. In that role, he’s responsible for helping script,
See stories by Kyle McKinnon