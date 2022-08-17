© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Sleeping on studio floors, pep talks, and re-used satellite dishes: Micheline Boudreau, first president of DPM, discusses DPM’s beginnings 

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT
An article on Delaware Public Media and its first president Micheline Boudreau

It was 10 years ago today on August 17, 2012, that Delaware Public Media signed on the air for the first time.

But bringing Delaware its first and only NPR member station was no easy task. A small group dedicated to the idea made it happen, led in large part by DPM’s first president, Micheline Boudreau.

This week, Boudreau joins the show to reminisce about getting DPM up and running and what it took to make that dream a reality.

First president of DPM Micheline Boudreau discusses the station's beginnings

__________________________________________________________

Watch highlights from Delaware Public Media's dedication ceremony (Dec. 3 , 2012):

