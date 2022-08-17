Sleeping on studio floors, pep talks, and re-used satellite dishes: Micheline Boudreau, first president of DPM, discusses DPM’s beginnings
It was 10 years ago today on August 17, 2012, that Delaware Public Media signed on the air for the first time.
But bringing Delaware its first and only NPR member station was no easy task. A small group dedicated to the idea made it happen, led in large part by DPM’s first president, Micheline Boudreau.
This week, Boudreau joins the show to reminisce about getting DPM up and running and what it took to make that dream a reality.
First president of DPM Micheline Boudreau discusses the station's beginnings